Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.