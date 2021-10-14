PALESTINE – A four-year process came to fruition on the field of Wildcat Stadium Wednesday afternoon has Maggie Malone reunited her father – Danny Malone – with the 1970 National Championship ring he had stolen 50 years ago.
Danny, Palestine junior high athletic coordinator, husband, father of an olympic athlete and member of the 1970 Nebraska Cornhuskers' national championship football team.
Malone has lived a full life, but there was always a piece of that life he wish he had a chance to get back. 50 years ago, Malone had his national championship ring stolen from his home. Left behind was an empty box and tiny fingerprints on the rifle he kept in his house.
Not only was it one of his most prized possessions, but the ring encapsulated Nebraska's first national championship in football history.
“It was a bad day,” Malone said. “I was broken hearted. I knew it would be nearly impossible to get that back.”
When the realization set in that he indeed had the ring stolen, Malone called the ring company in hopes of getting another one. Fortunately, they would be able to accommodate his request. The price? $50.
A relieved Malone sent the money to the company based in Oklahoma – eager to be reunited with his championship ring. Weeks passed and he had neither received the ring or heard from the company.
He called again and they reassured his ring would be there within a week. However, that would be a promise unfulfilled. He called again and unfortunately the third time wasn't the charm for Malone.
The company had relocated to Austin and in the process destroyed all the diamonds used to create those national championship ring. In that moment the feeling of helplessness began to set in.
Years later, Nancy Malone – his wife – set out on a mission to get a ring remade for him. But was unsuccessful in finding a ring they could give to a jeweler to replicate Danny's championship ring.
After another heartbreaking attempt, they decided to move on from the hope of recovering his ring.
Decades later, Maggie Malone – their daughter and olympic javelin thrower – was having a conversation with fellow Texas A&M graduate Ryne Heath of Ring Wraps Jewelry about her olympic career when he brought up her dad's national title ring.
After detailing to Heath what happened to his ring he quickly offered to remake his 1970 championship ring. All he would need is an original ring and his ring size – which Nancy got while Danny was asleep.
“It's a lot of pride and love with looking at how much work it took to make this happen,” Maggie said. “He's coached for 50 years and this is just a small token to show respect and appreciation for what he has done. I don't think there's any exact emotion I can say that covers all of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.