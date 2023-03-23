Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy and the City of Elkhart proclaimed March 22 as Elkhart Girls Powerlifting State Championship Day after the Lady Elks capped off their undefeated season with its first state championship in program history.
“Our athletic director, [Luke Goode], saw something in Coach Rodriguez and he immediately said if I come I want him to come with me,” Superintendent Lamont Smith said. “Sitting down and listening to his values, his work ethic and how he intended to give us his all made an impact on us. Not only him but his wife Mrs. Rodriguez. How much she cared about family and building together. We’re not only expecting to go back, but to be back-to-back state champions.”
It was a day full of celebration for the state champion Lady Elks Wednesday. It began with an 8 a.m. pep rally at the high school and continued with a tour through the elementary, middle school and intermediate campuses.
Each campus rolled out the red carpet for the Lady Elks who were greeted with dozens of cheers, photoshoots and creative signs at each stop. It was indeed special, however, perhaps the most impactful moment came at Elkhart City Hall where Mayor McCoy issued their proclamation honoring them with their own day: “Elkhart Girls Powerlifting State Championship Day.”
“I had already decided that something needed to be done if they won state,” McCoy said. “Setting it as an official date with the city was the best way to remember the amazing accomplishment these girls made. I know several of the girls on the team, so it was very exciting for me to be able to honor them in any way I could.”
Listed on the proclamation are their three State champions – Katy Chaffins, Ryleigh Glenn and Rhealee Sander – along with State runner-up and outstanding bench press recipient Sarah Mann, State runner-up Alyssa Alcorta, fourth strongest girls Addi Boren and Samantha Agan and fifth strongest girl Tatum Wallace.
They’ll forever be recognized as the first athletic program in Elkhart’s history to win a state championship. They’ve also laid the groundwork to build on top of an already successful program.
“The emotions on that day were unparalleled,” head coach Ricky Rodriguez said. “Just the amount of work that went into it. When you get up at 6:30 in the morning and you train four days a week during the summer you’re making the choice to be strong. It’s surreal. To look up and realize we’ve done what we’ve been talking about for the past three years.”
Even more special is the opportunity to run it back with nearly its entire core still intact. They’ll graduate one senior in Katy Chaffins who leaves as a state champion, regional champion, three-time regional record holder and outstanding bench press recipient.
“Everything I’ve worked for has finally come to a peak,” Chaffins said. “You never think when you’re new at something you’re going to become a part of something this great. I hope it continues next year when they win again.”
The Lady Elks have continued to add to their historical resume and look to continue it next season. Three regional championships, a state championship and the largest margin of victory by any classification at this year’s State powerlifting championship.
“The recipe doesn’t change even when the ingredients do,” Rodriguez said. “Our plan is to start back up in two weeks and get after it. We’re going to continue to work. Next year we’ll try to be an even better state champion.”
