ROUND ROCK – Former Elkhart Elk baseball coach John Adair was presented with his plaque Saturday for being selected as the NFHS National Coach of the Year for baseball in all divisions.
Adair led the Malakoff Tigers to their first appearance at the UIL Baseball State Tournament and first state title in 2021 before retiring after a 37-year coaching career.
Adair was the head coach at Elkhart from 1989-93, leading the Elks to the state tournament in 1991 and 1992. He made various stops around the East Texas circuit, which included Lufkin Hudson from 1993-99, Athens from 1999-2001 before going to Malakoff from 2001-04.
Adair left Malakoff and went back to Elkhart from 2004-19, leading the Elks back to the state tournament in 2012. Adair returned to Malakoff for the 2020 season.
Twenty-three high school coaches from across the country had been selected as 2020-21 National Coaches of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association.
The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honors coaches in the top 10 girls’ sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in two “other” sports – one for boys and one for girls – that are not included in the top 10 listings.
The NFHS receives nominations from its member state associations, which often works with the state coaches’ association in its respective state. The state association then contacts the potential state award recipients to complete a coach profile form that requests information regarding the coach’s record, membership in and affiliation with coaching and other professional organizations, involvement with other school and community activities and programs, and coaching philosophy.
