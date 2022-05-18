FRANKSTON – Legendary Frankston basketball coach Robert Loper was inducted into the Frankston Wall of Honor Sunday evening. Frankston’s school district also voted to rename their basketball gym to the Robert Loper Coliseum.
Loper spent 50 years of his life dedicated to education and the game of basketball. Loper coached at Frankston, Gary, New Summerfield, Bullard and Neches high schools en route to winning 917 games in 41 years.
610 of those wins came over a 28-year span at Frankston.
Frankston had steady success under Loper, the highlight advancing to the 2002 Class 2A state championship game before dropping the title game to Little River-Academy 49-48. The Indians advanced to the playoffs 19 times and won 12 district titles under Loper, the most recent in the 2015-16 season.
In total, his teams made 22 playoff appearances, which included 15 district championships, six regional tournaments and a trip to the state championship game, where his team lost by one point. Loper was a three-time All-East Texas Coach of the Year — 2000, 2002 and 2016.
He was inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.
