MOUNT VERNON – The Palestine 12U All-Stars are heading to the state tournament after their regional championship run in Mount Vernon this past weekend.
It was nothing but fireworks for the 12U All-Stars as they nearly swept through the entire tournament – losing only one game to Texarkana, 6-5.
They began their tournament run with a 7-6 win over Lindale where Eric Gonzalez was the winning pitcher. Colt Medders and Quinn Marshall both knocked home runs to help lead them to the win. Mason Conner brought them home in the final inning as he was walked with the bases loaded in extra innings.
Game two saw Palestine completely dominate Mount Pleasant, 13-1. Medders was on the mound for Palestine and Marshall punched his second home run of the tournament during the contest. Medders and Tristin Brooks each had two hits as well.
Brayden Davis had a double, while David Estrada scored twice.
Game three proved to be another dominant effort from Palestine as they defeated Athens 10-0. John Velasquez was on the mound for Palestine – pitching the shutout. Medders got his second home run of the tournament, while Eric Gonzalez struck his first.
Tucker Bassett and Marshall each had two hits during the showcase.
Palestine fell in game four, 6-5, to Texarkana. Medders blasted another home run, Marshall had two hits, Velazquez had a double and two RBI.
Palestine revisited Lindale in the championship game where Medders pitched a complete shutout in their 4-0 win. Marshall had two hits in the game, while Shaver had the game winning single to bring David Myers across home plate. Bubba Parker also had a double during the match.
Palestine moves on to play Hudson for the State Championship this weekend in Longview. The winner moves on to the Dixie World Series in August in North Carolina.
