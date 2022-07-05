LONGVIEW – The Palestine 13U All-Stars were crowned state champions this past weekend in Longview after a pair of wins Howe and Hughes Springs.
“It feels good being state champions,” head coach Robert Oberlender said. “Seeing all the hard work the boys put in paying off is rewarding feeling.”
The 13U All-Stars were 2-1 on the weekend with their first win coming in a tight 5-3 win over Hughes. Julian Zamarripa had home runs in the first and fourth innings to help them pull out the win.
They took a lost to Dangerfield, 7-2, but recovered with a 9-1 win over Howe. Dayden Velasquez, Adam Jenkins, Sergio Quistian, Taylor Gilbert and Cole Horton each collected one hit lead Palestine in their win over Howe.
“Getting the opportunity to coach these young men this season has been a blessing,” Oberlender said. “They’re a great group of kids that play the game the right way. It’s never a dull moment with them. I’ll miss the time we got to spend with them.”
Zamarripa received two home run balls and Coach Oberlender received the Division II Texas state tournament Coaches Character Award.
Velasquez, Zamarripa, Jenkins, Ty Oberlender, Horton, Quistian, Gilbert, Deven Fernandez, Blake Wacha, Terrell Walser, Riley Phillips, Joshua Malone and Lance Jeffers made up their championship team. They were coached by Robert Oberlender, Joel Jenkins and Jimmy Frazier.
