Nearly a decade’s worth of commitment has paid off for Palestine’s Bethany Coyne as she was named Athletic Trainer of the Year for Region 6 of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
There are many things Coach Coyne was able to experience and appreciate growing up the daughter of former Texas High School Coach of the Year Donald Hubbard. From being his water girl to helping treat some of the athletes’ bruises, she had an early insight into what is now her life’s passion.
As an athlete, she got firsthand experience of what it was like dealing with an injury without the benefit of an in-school athletic trainer. A shoulder injury in high school forced her to drive 40 miles to Longview twice a week for physical therapy.
An inconvenience at the time turned into a motivation to give kids what she wasn’t able to experience during her high school career.
After graduating from Beckville High School, she attended East Texas Baptist University. She completed her undergraduate degree there before becoming a graduate assistant at Northwestern State University. She worked directly with their football team and earned experience helping treat Division-I athletes.
Though it was a step in the right direction for Coyne, it wasn’t the ideal situation she envisioned. Fortunately, after asking her dad about returning to Texas, Palestine posted an assistant athletic trainer position that granted her hope about being closer to home.
She was called for a face-to-face interview and on the drive back through the natural beauty of East Texas was where she was reminded, she was home.
“I remember driving through Jacksonville during that summer and spotting a Pennington Melons stand at the four-way,” Coyne said. “It had been so long since I saw a Pennington Melon. My best friend in Grapeland was Clancy Pennington. I saw that sign and instantly I knew I was home.”
Coyne was offered an assistant position in the Fall of 2015 and a year later became the head athletic trainer.
“Coming back to the high school level I realized how much these kids need me,” Coyne said about the transition from college to high school. “It’s a lot more than just doing rehab, practicing and going home. It’s building a relationship and being someone these kids can look up to.”
Not only is Coyne there for her athletes physically, but emotionally. The bond shared between her and the athletes she treats is personally rewarding. It’s her why. It’s the driving force that keeps her going when times get hard.
And when times became nearly unbearable after the loss of her husband, Michael Coyne, in May 2022, it was those she’s supported the past seven years who became her shoulders to lean on.
“A lot of people expected me to leave after Michael’s accident,” Coyne said. “I thought it was going to be really hard to walk the same hallways and not have him here. I didn’t know how it was going to be, but I knew I was going to give It a year. Eight months in and there’s no way I’m leaving.”
“It’s because of this community. It’s because they understand that Michael gave his life trying to help these kids and they see me doing the same. It’s been extremely fulfilling. I’m not leaving. These are my people. It takes a village and this is my village.”
The prayers, the support and all the contributions from the community that was poured into Coyne was, in a sense, a thank you.
It further identified how impactful her life’s purpose has been to the Palestine community. For Coyne, it’s not financial. It’s not the recognition. It’s the kids. It’s the empathy she feels when she has to tell an athlete their season is done. It’s the joy she feels knowing what an athlete had to endure to overcome an injury.
“If you are in it for the wrong reasons, you’re never going to be fulfilled,” Coyne said. “My husband was my biggest supporter. My biggest fan. He helped play a role in my greatness. My family as well. Their support since his accident has been everything. I’m thankful for them and the support everyone has given me.”
