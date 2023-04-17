LONGVIEW – The Palestine Wildcat Olympians participated in the Special Olympics Area 7 Track and Field Event on Saturday and had eight students bring home medals.
Southside’s Benji Garcia placed fourth in the 25-meter run and fourth in the tennis ball throw. Story’s Wesley Fryar brought home a pair of gold medals in the 100m walk and tennis ball throw.
Palestine Junior High’s Ryan Potter and Aiden Strong both earned gold medals in their respective events. Potter earned gold in the 50m walk and bronze in the tennis ball throw. Strong earned bronze in the standing long jump, silver in the 100m run and gold in the 2x50m relay race as the anchor.
Palestine High School’s Kevin Lockett, Brady Ray and Shelby Matthews all secured gold medals as well Saturday. Lockett took gold in the 50m assisted race and silver in the tennis ball throw.
Ray earned gold in the tennis ball throw and bronze in the 50m walk. Matthews had a pair of gold-medal performances in the 50m race and 2x50m race as the first leg. She also took silver in the softball throw.
Katie Danchak rounded out their high school competitors with silver in the 25m assisted walk event and silver in the tennis ball throw.
Next, they’ll compete to their Wildcat Olympics competition on May 15th at Wildcat Stadium.
