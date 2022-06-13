Texas heat, little league baseball and a district championship encapsulated PYSO’s 7U All-Stars weekend as they punched their ticket to state Saturday.
Palestine powered its way through 100-degree temperatures to earn the right to compete at the state tournament in Paris June 25. After losing its first game of the tournament to Corsicana, 9-5, they returned with a 14-3 victory over Athens.
They sought revenge on Corsicana in games three and four – besting them 12-10 in game three and 9-6 in the district championship game. The Wildcats were coached by Justin Todd, Sean Conner, Chris Sephus and Chase Anderson.
Making up their district title team was Braylon Day, Ryan Conner, Ivan Quistian, Colt Blackmon, Camden Humphries, Witten Todd, Camden Sephus, Clayton Jenkins, Jax Phillips, Rush Moser and Tristan Englehart.
They’ll travel to Paris June 25 for game one of the state tournament.
