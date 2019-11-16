Boys Area Roundup
Westwood v. Cross Roads
WESTWOOD – Mario Black scored 14 points for Westwood but Cross Roads defeated the Panthers, 53-49, to open up their 2019-20 campaign.
JaCory Furr added another 13 points and Brody Mclelland chipped in seven points for Westwood (0-1).
Scores by Quarter
Westwood – 19, 8, 11, 11
Cross Roads – 19, 8, 10, 15
The Panthers will be back at home Tuesday night for a non-district match against the Athens Hornets.
Huntington 43, Elkhart (0-1) 33
Girls Area Roundup
Palestine v. Troup
TROUP – LayLay Fantoy filled the stat sheet with 12 points, three assists and six rebounds in the Ladycats (2-0) 49-17 victory over Troup. Palestine's Logan had eight points with a big six-point fourth quarter.
Crutcher added another six points. Jordan and Ka'Zem Wood each posted five points on the night.
The Ladycats will participate in the Eustace Tournament next Thursday.
Grapeland (3-0) 61, Woodville 44
Frankston v. Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE – Frankston bounced back from their loss against Chapel Hill with a 42-29 victory over Grand Saline in the Grand Saline tournament Friday. Abbie Ramsey had a team-high nine points. Teallie Tatum added seven and Keryonna Eldridge contributed five points.
Scores by Quarter
Frankston – 9, 13, 9, 11
Grand Saline – 5, 12, 3, 9
Broaddus 37, Slocum (1-2) 24
Notes: Westwood Lady Panthers results were not reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.