Westwood (1-1) vs. Eustace (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Westwood
Players to watch:
Westwood: QB Coy Elton (11-of-16 passing, 156 yards, 1 pass TD; 19 att, 88 rush yards), Kylance Parish (12 att, 99 rush yards, 2 rush Tds), WR JaCory Furr (2 rec, 91 yards, 1 rec Td), De'Anthony Thomas (10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss), Kamran Savage (7 total tackles)
Eustace: RB Jake Haney (23 att, 344 yards, 3 rush Tds), Christian Case (2 att, 18 yards; 2 rec, 24 yards), OL/DL Luis Garcia, OL/DL Cameron Englehart, LB Stefen Brooks, QB Paxton Schwartz, OL Wesley Kirchenbauer
Things to watch: The Westwood Panthers easily dismissed the Bulldogs last year, 34-6, in the third week of the season. The Panthers were more than effective on the ground as Tremelle Rhodes led with 222 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Through the first two games, Kylance Parish has being getting the majority of the looks because of an injury Rhodes suffered in week one.
First-year Eustace head coach Monty Leaf is in the midst of getting his players adjusted to a new system on both sides of the ball. He has 13 returners from last year's squad with Garcia and Englehart anchoring both sides of the line. LB Brooks is the team's leading tackler from last year. The Bulldogs dropped their season opener to Blooming Grover, 17-14, but bounced back with a 32-7 win over Lone Oak last week.
Up next: Westwood at Centerville, Sept. 18
Elkhart (0-2) vs. San Augustine (0-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium, Elkhart
Last Week: San Augustine’s game with Waskom was canceled; Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29
Elkhart: QB Cade Starr, RB/LB/DB Camden Sellers (5-10, 185, 4.7), RB/DB R.J. Moore (6-1, 175, 4.7), FS/WR Richard Carrillo (5-9, 150, 4.8), WR/DB Messiah Birdow
Players to watch: San Augustine: RB Kevorian Barnes (5-10, 185, 4.4) ... QB DelMarquise Barnes (5-9, 160, 4.5) ... DB Zyaire Tanner (6-1, 180, 4.5)
Quick hits: Elkhart head coach Luke Goode saw an improvement against Grapeland from their week one outtting against Buffalo. The running game was more effective and they didn't committ a turnover on the night. Birdow also showed his skills on both sides of the ball with a touchdown and an interception. The Wolves had heavy losses from last year’s 13-1 state semifinalists, but the return of Kevorian Barnes (2,197 yards, 29 TDs rushing) and DelMarquise Barnes (94 tackles, 3 INTs) keeps the team optimistic
Up next: Elkhart at Corrigan-Camden, Sept. 18.
Frankston (1-1) vs. Huntington (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Red Devil Field, Huntington
Last week: Frankston 19-14 win over Winona; Huntington 14-7 win over Shelbyville
Players to watch:
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell, RB K.J. Hawkins, WR Cael Bruno, WR Tyler Fridinger, DL Jared Cook, Justin Birch, Clayton Merrt
Huntington: QB JaKory Standley (12-of-17 passing, 68 yards; 18 att, 193 rush yards, 1 rush Td), RB AJ Cartwright, WR Adaybran Davis, DL Caleb Ridgewat, LB Dylan Robbins, LB, Franydric Buckley)
Quick hits: Frankston and Huntington has a lot of similarities in the way their offense runs. Both are highly dependent on their quarterbacks, which will be the battle to watch tonight. Bizzell has been efficient in the passing game, while also being a dynamic runner when the situation arises.
For Huntington, Standley compiled bearly 200 yards rushing in their season opener against Shelbyville last week. Whoever limits these playmakers the most will be the victor at the end of the night.
Up next: Frankston v. Big Sandy, Sept. 18
Oakwood (1-0) vs. Trinidad (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Oakwood
Last week: Oakwood 34-12 win over Fruitvale; Trinidad 50-6 loss against Penelope
Players to watch:
Oakwood: QB Cooper Edgemon, OL Ca'Darius Whitt, WR Isaiah Jacobs, RB Zackery Nickerson
Trinidad: RB Demajeigh Hampton (6-6, 182, 4.7), RB/LB Brandon Dickey, DE Clayton Pierce, OL Lance Davis, DB Juliud Stevenson
Quick hits: Oakwood defeated Trinidad 73-28 during district play in 2019 behind big games from Key'Undre Davis and Jeremiah Sargent. Neither of those two are here and they're also led by first-year Panther coach Paul Johnston. The Panthers are still adjusting to a new direction under Johnston, while Trinidad brings back 12 players from their bi-district finalist team.
Up next: Oakwood vs. Coolidge, Sept. 18
