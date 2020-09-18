Westwood (2-1) at Centerville (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Palestine
Players to watch:
Westwood: QB Coy Elton (10-of-10 passing, 209 yards, five pass touchdowns), Kylance Parish (14 att, 116 yards, one rush Td), WR Jordan Owens (two rec, 93 yards, two rec Tds), Devonte Downie (three rec, 67 yards, two rec Tds), LB Jakob Brown (seven tackles, one tackle for loss), Kamran Savage (eight tackles), John Marks (five tackles), Tyler Johnson (five tackles)
Centerville: OL Jabez Fills, WR Dillon Denman, RB Paxton Hancock, OL BJ Kelly, RB Angel Villarreal, QB Brant Roberts
Things to watch: The Westwood Panthers matched their 2019 win total last week with a 50-28 win over Eustace last week. The tandem of Coy Elton and Kylance Parish has been a continued recipe for success through three weeks. Centerville held Thorndale (2-1) to 225 yards of offense while generating 350, so it'll be interesting to see how the tandem fares against a sound defense.
Centerville's defense has established a bit of momentum from their week one 34-12 loss against New Wavelry. They shutout Corrigan-Camden, 42-0, in week two and handed Throndale their first loss of the season in a 30-14 win. Dillon Denmann, who moved from quarterback to wide receiver this year, caught eight passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers cruise to a victory over the Thorndale Bulldogs on Friday night.
Up Next: Westwood at Elkhart, 9/25
Elkhart (0-3) at Corrigan-Camden (0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, Corrigan
Players to watch:
Elkhart: QB Cade Starr, RB/LB/DB Camden Sellers (5-10, 185, 4.7), FS/WR Richard Carrillo (5-9, 150, 4.8), WR/DB Messiah Birdow
Corrigan-Camden: QB Christian Hood (5-8, 160, 4.8), LB Matthew Moody (5-8, 200, 4.8), OL Zack Purvis (5-9, 245), K Nelson Flores, DB Davieon White, RB Ruger McLain
Things to watch: The Elkhart Elks are hoping to establish some offensive momentum a game out from the start of district. They've given up 40 points in three straight games and only scored more than 10 points once. The Elks have a bundle of sophomores filling in gaps left by a productive senior class last year. Cade Starr has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games as he continues to find comfort in running the Elks offense.
The Bulldogs are in a similar boat to the Elks. They've allowed at least 42 points in each of their first three outtings and has yet to have multiple scores in a game. They're led by first-year Bulldog coach Brent Ratliff who returns to his alma mata after a stint as head coach in Hondo. The Bulldogs
Up Next: Elkhart vs. Westwood, 9/25
Grapeland (3-0) at Kirbyville (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Kirbyville
Players to watch:
Grapeland: QB BJ Lamb (6-of-8 passing, 108 yards, two pass Tds), RB Cadarian Wiley (seven atts, 202 yards, three rush Tds), WR Keizion Ashford (one rec, 44 yards, one rec Td; three atts, 109 yards, one rush Td), LB Cooper Sheridan (17 tackles, two tackles for loss), LB Colton Franklin (13 tackles), Orion Green (11 tackles)
Kirbyville: RB Vanten Hutchinson, TE/DT Armonie Alfred, QB/FS Cal Jones, TE/LB Coy Fussel, OL/DL Devin Dempsey, OL/DL Blake Bailey, OL/LB Jeremy Carter, WR Braden Bush, FS Azion Mahathay
What to watch:
The Grapeland Sandies offense has continued to improve from their week one 32-point outting. They scored 40 points against Elkhart in week two and 50 points last week against Cayuga. Two of those teams are winless and the other is a game below .500. Kirbyville has won their games by an average margin of 30 points and allowed eight point in week one and 20 points in their second game.
Up Next: Grapeland vs. Burkeville, 9/25
Cayuga (1-2) at Wortham (1-2)
Players to watch:
Cayuga: QB Logan Vaughan, RB BJ Scruggs, TE Austin Jenkins, DL Matthew Pendley, LB Khristian Roberts.
Wortham: ATH Tanner Bean, RB Diego Saravia, WR Cade McCoslin, WR Lane McDaniel, QB Ryken Lewis, DL Kyler Jones, LB Patrick Sterling
What to watch:
Cayuga wants to establish the run. That's no secret. Wortham struggled to stop the run, which is why they find themselves 1-2 now. They allowed 238 yards rushing last week against Dawson between four different ball carriers. All five of Dawson's scores came from on the ground as they pounded Wortham 41-0.
Cayuga wants to establish a similar gameplan. They've had at least four different players take lead back in each of their games. BJ Scruggs was their leading runner with 75 yards last week, but it's Logan Vaughan who motors the Wildcats offense.
Their biggest task will be slowing down Tanner Bean. In Wortham's lone win of the season Bean dabbled as a passer, runner and receiver – totaling 378 yards of offense by himself.
Up Next: Cayuga at Leon, 9/25
Oakwood (2-0) vs. Coolidge (1-1)
When: 7:30 tonight
Players to watch:
Oakwood: QB Cooper Edgemon, OL Ca'Darius Whitt, WR Isaiah Jacobs, RB Zackery Nickerson, DL Bennett Reed
Coolidge: TE Cole Kutscherousky, TE Roderick Busby, RB Alex Rivera, RB Austin Herrera
What to watch:
Oakwood has completely handled their first two opponents so far with a combined score of 71-12. They're under a new coach and graduated their two most impactful seniors, but has impressed through two games. Last year's matchup was a high-scoring affair as Coolidge took it 63-40. Coolidge hasn't reached that number this year but did take a 54-18 win over Fort Worth THESA last week.
Up Next: Oakwood vs. King's Academy, 9/25
