When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Eagle Stadium, Mildred
Players to watch:
Cayuga: QB Logan Vaughan (8-of-10 passing, 114 yards, three pass Tds) RB BJ Scruggs (12 carries, 93 yards, one rush Td), TE Austin Jenkins (seven carries, 53 yards, one Td; five catches, 82 yards, three receiving Tds), Braxton Killion (six tackles, one fumble recovery), Austin Moore (six tackles, one sack), Nic Woolverton (six tackles)
Mildred (2019): RB Bishop Harris (2,134 yards, 28 TDs), OL Logan Hancock, OL Elijah Stanford, WR Cody Hayes, QB Daniel Ayers
Things to watch:
The Cayuga Wildcats clicked on all cylinders in their 38-12 win over Mt. Enterprise in week one. Head coach Cody Mohan wants to establish his running game early and often as he had six different runners get carriess in their season opener. Mildred gave up nearly 200 yards rushing against Groesbeck last week and 150 yards passing.
Up Next: Cayuga vs. Grapeland
