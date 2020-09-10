CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats spar against the Grapeland Sandies in a Friday night Anderson County battle.
The Wildcat is coming off a tight 18-16 loss against Mildred last Friday, while the Sandies enter their week three matchup riding a two-game winning streak over Shelbyville and Elkhart.
It'll be a style clash when the two teams kick off at Scarborough Stadium in Cayuga Friday. The Wildcats employ a run-heavy system dependent upon physicality and wearing their opponent down.
In week one, six different runners toted the ball for Cayuga. Eight different ball carriers made the stat sheet for the Wildcats last week. It's no secret Cayuga wants to pound the ball early and often.
On the opposite spectrum, Grapeland sends out a spread offense designed to take advantage of their rushing and aerial attack.
Quarterback BJ Lamb has accounted for at least 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back weeks for the Sandies.
Running back Cadarian Wiley broke out with his first 100-yard game of the season, while wide receiver Keizion Ashford posted a 100-yard effort receiving.
Grapeland did have a chance of seeing a similar team in Elkhart last week who scored three rushing touchdowns from two different rushers (Cale Starr, Josh Davis).
Cayuga, a team that prides itself on winning the trenches, gave up 311 yards rushing Friday to Mildren – 226 of those yards coming from Bishop Harris on 20 attempts.
Quick Hits: Grapeland beat Cayuga in last year's meet up, 38-14, behind big second and quarters in which they put up 30 points. It was indeed Grapeland's passing attack that gave the Wildcats trouble last year as Lamb passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the win. However, three of the Sandies four leading receivers from that game, Deco Bryant, Cooper Ward, and Justin Bobbitt, have graduated.
Who to watch: Cayuga's Logan Vaughan has been the focal point of Cayuga's offense at quarterback. Though the Wildcats will throw multiple runners at the Sandies it will be Logan who will remain the x-factor for Cayuga.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Scarborough Stadium in Cayuga.
