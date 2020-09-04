When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Winona
Players to watch:
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell ( 9-of-18 passing, 113 yards; 16 carries, 171 yards, three rush Tds), RB KJ Hawkins (11 carries, 66 yards), WR Cael Bruno, (five catches, 81 yards), DL Jared Cook (eight total tackles), Justin Birch (five total tackles), Clayton Merrt (four total tackles, one sack)
Winona (2019): RB Peyton Snow (163 tackles, three INTs, three sacks), ATH Luis Salaises (66 tackles) and LB Jermichael Akins (90 tackles, eight sacks) QB Julio Zuniga (1,502 yards, 10 pass TDs).
Things to watch:
The Frankston Indians were playing with a revamped secondary in week one and it showed as they gave up 68 points to the Timpson Bears. They're also looking to see who will become a consistent receiving threat for them after graduating their top four pass catchers from 2019. Winona was limited to only 77 yards rushing and 19 yards passing as the Wildcats went 3-of-16. They were 4-of-15 on third down and 1-of-5 on fourth down.
Up Next: Frankston vs. Huntington
