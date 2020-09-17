FRANKSTON – The goal of the Frankston Indians this year was to change the perception around Frankston athletics.
The Indians (1-2) are one week from the start of their district stretch and building a case for that preseason goal. They'll close out their non-conference schedule with a homecoming matchup against the Queen City Bulldogs (3-0).
The Indians have been on a see-saw thus far through the first three weeks of the season. They dropped their season opener, outlasted Winona then lost to Huntington last week, 28-15, after being outscored 20-7 in the second half.
It's possibly a product of losing 15 players to graduation last year, which included their top receiving threats and members of their starting secondary. Remaining is quarterback Brink Bizzell, who has put up nearly 700 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns through three games.
He'll be pinned against a defense who has given up 27 total points through three weeks and whose offense put up 65 points last week against Quitman.
Queen City's 3-0 start may be surprising to some as they went 0-10 in 2019 and lost a pair of all-district players in Christian Fitzgerald and Dylan Scott to graduation.
Wide receiver T'angelo Neal has been the “unquestioned leader” of the team thus far, according to Bulldogs head coach Eric Droddy.
It should be noted though the team won't be facing a winless campaign in 2020, the three teams they've beat are a combined 1-8 this year and were 8-23 in 2019.
Players to watch: Quarterback Bizzell is the engine that motors Frankston's offense. He had a rough passing performance last week but never fails to showcase his dynamic running ability. Cael Bruno enjoyed his best performance of the young season with six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.
It's safe to assume Frankston head coach Paul Gould will look to get K.J. Hawkins back on track this week. He had eight carries for 25 yards in week three. Gould has stated how important he is to their offense with his ability to wear down opposing players.
Jared Cook and Clayton Merritt have shouldered some of the defensive load as the team's leading two tacklers so far.
For Queen City, defensive lineman Justin Lance is the key upfront on both sides of the ball. Jeremiah Drayton is an explosive player who saw ample playing time as a freshman and defensive lineman Cedric Davis offers another big body built to plunge the trenches.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Jeff and Opal Stadium in Frankston.
