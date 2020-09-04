When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bobcat Stadum, Fruitvale
Players to watch:
Oakwood: QB Cooper Edgemon, OL Ca'Darius Whitt, WR Isaiah Jacobs, RB Zackery Nickerson
Fruitvale: QB Jackson Burton (5-of-6 passing 15 yards) RB Jeremiah Corley (13 rushes, 43 yards; five catches, 43 yards),
Things to watch:
The Oakwood Panthers open their season under new head coach Paul Johnston who will battle a Fruitvale team coming off an 45-0 loss against Fannindel in week one. Finding players to replace the production of Jeremiah Sargent and Key'Undre Davis will be the task in getting his Panthers back to the playoffs. Also, how Oakwood deals with a lack of depth will be key tonight.
Up Next: Oakwood vs. Trinidad
