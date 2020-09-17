WACO – The pre-district stretch for many coaches is comprised of trying to find a balance between establishing momentum before district and competing against good teams.
The Palestine Wildcats are riding a two-game win streak as they head into their final game before their district opener against Kilgore.
Palestine travels to Waco Connally for a 2019 rematch against the Cadets (1-2), who beat them in their season opener, 46-27. The Cadets have 23 returners from that regional semifinalist team – including running back Kavian Gather who nearly posted a 1000-yard passing season and 1,800-yard rushing campaign. Who totaled 32 touchdowns in 2019 to go along with his 92 tackles on the defensive side.
Waco Connally enters week four coming off of back-to-back losses against Springtown (17-7) and number two ranked 4A-DI Waco La Vega (13-10). Springtown being a state semifinalist in their 13-2 2019 campaign, while La Vega was a state finalist in their 14-2.
Through three weeks, the Wildcats have continued to find offensive playmakers. Week two Dy'myzean Martin took over the starting quarterback role. And in last week's 23-6 win over Rusk, Palestine saw sophomore Shedrick Dudley explode for a 100-yard, three-touchdown performance – giving the Wildcats two 100-yard rushers on the night along with Jakaryon Conley.
Players to watch: As good of a night Palestine had on the ground it can be argued game balls should be given to members of their defensive line. Coach Angel praised the whole position group for their play, which was well deserved giving the four turnovers the first half the Wildcats had. The group is led by seniors Elvin Calhoun and Dominique Milton who will need to continue their momentum to contain Waco Connally's spread offense.
Quarterback Dy'myzean Martin is 2-0 in his first two starts as he continues to captain Palestine's run-first offense. Dudley did more than impressed with the additional opportunities he was given in week three. He began the season as their wingback and was just recently moved to fullback before his breakout performance. Coach Angel described him as the “prototypical fullback for this offense.”
Last year, Palestine had 194 yards rushing as a team against the Cadets, along with 110 yards passing.
Waco Connally's Kavian Gather can be a gamechanger for the Cadets if not contained. But even with his explosive playmaking, it's their defense that has impressed as a unit, despite back-to-back losses. Cornerback Parish Cox III had three interceptions last year, which was helped by the pressure defensive tackle Torri Pullen can cause upfront.
Pullen had 127 tackles and six sacks, which earned him an all-state selection in his junior year.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., Friday, at Mac Peoples Stadium in Waco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.