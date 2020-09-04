When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Brewer Field, Buffalo
Players to watch:
Westwood: QB Coy Elton (6-of-11 passing, 122 yards, one pass Td; 17 carries, 94 yards, one rush Td)...RB Kylance Parish (16 carries, 108 yards, three rush Tds)...RB Tremelle Rhodes (two carries, 107 yards, one rush Td)...WR Devonte Downie (two rec, 71 yards)
Buffalo: QB Brett Hoffman (7-of-12 passing, 153 yards, one pass TD; eight rushes, 46 yards)...RB Jesus Guzman (16 rushes, 69 yards, one rush TD)...RB Eric Beshears (seven rushes, 28 yards, two TDs; one rec, 27 yards, one rec TD).
Keep in mind: Both teams opened week one with momentum building wins over non-district opponents. The Westwood Panthers beat a perinnial playoff team in class 2A Carlisle Indians, 40-21, while Buffalo trampled over the Elkhart Elks, 41-0. Westwood was bested, 41-21, in their 2019 meetup at Buffalo. The win sparked a three-game winning streak for the Bison. The Panthers were 16 point underdogs against the Indians in week one. They come in as underdogs once again as 20-plus point underdogs to the Bison.
