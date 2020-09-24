ELKHART – One of the more anticipated Anderson County rivalries is set to kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.
Since 2014, the Westwood Panther-Elkhart Elk rivalry has provided some of the more exciting football games of the area. Four of their last six games have been decided by one score or less with the Elks currently boasting a four-game winning streak against the Panthers.
Last year, fans were rewarded with a tight contest in the first half, but Elkhart controlled the clock -- and ultimately the game – in the second half. Despite a mountain of yellow laundry, the Elks grounded out a 34-13 victory.
Added to this rivalry is the familarity between the two head coaches. Westwood coach Richard Bishop and Elkhart head coach Luke Goode spent a few months together at Mesquite Poteet.
Bishop was named offensive coordinator of the Pirates before Goode went on to become the offensive coordinator at Lone Oak.
But this will be the first time the two play each other on opposite sidelines.
The two teams begin District 9-3A play on a bit of opposite ends. The Panthers stayed at .500 through their four games of non-district play with wins over Carisle and Eustace, while the Elks was unable to get into the win column.
However, they both possess the same record Friday night – 0-0.
Players to watch: Westwood's offense was on a roll through non-district play led by first-year quarterback Coy Elton. Outside of only putting up 10 points in week four against Centerville, they were averaging 37 points through their first three games. In week three, Elton went 10-of-10 passing for 209 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Kylance Parish has two 100-yard games thus far and had a 99-yard performance in week two. Tremelle Rhodes also returned to the lineup last week to offer a one-two punch in the backfield. Jordan Owens and Devonte Downie are tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns.
Elkhart has struggled to establish much offensive momentum heading into district, but Coach Goode was still encouraged by the play of their defense. Camden Sellers has been a bonus on the front seven. Messiah Birdow offers length at cornerback for the Elks, David McMorris has patrolled the middle of the defense and Connor Walker is another notable name to look out for Friday.
Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Elkhart.
