WINONA – The Frankston Indians were able to hold off the Winona Wildcats' second-half attempt in a 19-14 win on the road.
Quarterback Brink Bizzell got things going for the Indians early in the opening quarter. He connected with Cael Bruno for his first passing touchdown of the night to put the Indians out front 6-0 – PAT was no good.
The early momentum building touchdown would be the lone score of the opening quarter as both sides traded punts.
Bizzell's second touchdown throw of the night would come late in the second quarter to push Frankston out in front 13-0.
Frankston continued to apply pressure as the senior quarterback went for the hat trick with three passing scores on the night midway through the third quarter.
Frankston sat out in control of the game until Winona put together a scoring drive two minutes later. A bit of that home team momentum seemed to be alive for the Wildcats with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Bizzell was picked off by a Wildcats' defender early in the closing quarter. Winona would turn that opportunity into six points with the ensuing PAT being good to reduce Frankston's lead to 19-14.
Fortunately, Winona's offense stalemated from there and Frankston was able to secure their first win of the season.
Frankston (1-1) will travel to play Huntington (1-0) next Friday.
