HAWKINS – A back-and-forth exchange between the Frankston Indians and Hawkins Hawks ended in a last second touchdown that moved Hawkins past Frankston, 37-33.
The Hawks were able to strike first halfway through the first quarter. Down 6-0, the Indians responded with a touchdown drive that ended with Brink Bizzell connecting with Clayton Merritt.
Hawkins wasted little time regaining momentum as they struck again with 1:30 left in the first. Their two-point conversion put them up 14-7.
A long touchdown run from Bizzell in the second quarter tied things back up at 14. The Hawks attempted to form a response, but a Caymen Davis interception halted those plans and led to a 14-14 ball game at half.
Frankston was able to take their first lead of the night in the third quarter courtesy of a Bizzell and Cael Bruno touchdown pitch-and-catch.
Hawkins took over with eight minutes left and compiled a five-minute scoring drive to take a 21-20 advantage. The touchdown sparked a run of 15 unanswered points that bled into the fourth quarter until Bizzell found Merritt in the endzone again with 7:59 left in the game.
The Indians took over again with three minutes left in the game still down 29-27. And their reliable offense came through again, late, to take a 33-29 lead.
Still, they left just enough time on the clock for Hawkins to respond as they were able to do. They regain the lead with just five seconds left for Frankston to respond, which they were unable to do.
Frankston hosts Union Grove Friday, 10/23.
