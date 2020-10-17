DIBOLL – An early deficit for the Westwood Panthers resulted in a 50-7 district loss against the undefeated Diboll Lumberjacks Friday night.
Three first-half turnovers for the Panthers had them staring at a 22-0 hole ay halftime. They began their opening drive on their eight-yard line before a scoop-and-score on a fumble gave Diboll a quick 6-0 lead.
The Panthers put the ball on the ground again on their second drive, which led to a 20-yard touchdown run form Diboll's Jaylen McMillan.
After Westwood was unable to get things rolling on their third drive, Diboll took over looking to extend their lead. The Lumberjacks drove the length of the field before arriving inside the red zone.
From there, Westwood's Kamran Savage saved another Diboll touchdown after recovering a dumble at the one-yard line. Unfortunately, the unfavorable field position led to a Westwood safety the play after.
The Lumberjacks moved their lead to 22-0 with a touchdown pass from Rey Arellano to Kobe Clark in the second quarter.
The Panthers were afforded another possession with 1:42 seconds before half following a Matthew Gomez fumble recovery that set the Panthers up on their own 38. Still, the stingy Diboll defense allowed them to carry a shutout into the half.
Diboll began the third quarter with ball.
Another Arellano touchdown to Chris Teal on a 19-yard pass shifted the lead to 29-0. Frustration spilled onto the Westwood sidelines as a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties weer handed to Westwood as one coach got tossed.
Another Diboll touchdown put them up 36-0.
The Panthers defense, who had been an opportunistic unit all season, continued to display some of that Friday. Tyler Johnson was able to intercept a pass that put them at midfield.
However, the ball was gifted back to the Lumberjacks on a Coy Elton interception.
A pair of Diboll touchdowns – one including a 90-yard run from Jaylon Jackson – was followed by a Elton-to-Devonte Downie connection for their first and only score of the night with 1:02 left in the game.
Westwood hosts Coldspring-Oakhurst Friday, 10/23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.