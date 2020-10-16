Cayuga (0-1) vs. Dawson (1-1)
When/Where: 7:00 tonight, Ed Mitchell Field, Dawson
Players to watch:
Cayuga: QB Logan Vaughn, RB/FS Chase Hearell, DT BJ Scruggs, TE Austin Jenkins, RB Braxton Killion, WR Billy Kelley, FS Kirby Murray, Daniel Nino, Khristian Roberts
Dawson: RB/DB Damariyea Hamilton, RB/LB Jamariyea Hamilton, TE/LB Bodey Martinez, OL/DL Cameron Spain, DB Isaiah Johnson, LB TJ Watkins
Things to know: The Cayuga Wildcats were shutout, 22-0, in their first game back after a two-week delay due to COVID. Still, in their prio three games they were unable to meet their 38-point night against Mt. Enterprise in week one. Tonight, they're against a Dawson defense who has given up 27 points in their past three contests – including a shutout against Hubbard in their final non-district game.
The Bulldogs are currently a game and a half in front of Cayuga for the fourth seed. Dawson lost their district opener, 21-13, against Kerens before bouncing back against Axtell last week. Their opportunistic defense forced one interception, one fumble recovery and four forced fumbles.
Up Next: Cayuga vs. Marlin, 10/23
