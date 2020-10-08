ELKHART – Head coach Luke Goode and the Elkhart Elks have had a series of hurdles to overcome this season.
Between installing a new system during the COVID-19 era and losing their scout team, the Elks are continuing to make the best of their situation.
Elkhart enters week three of the district against Diboll coming off a 49-0 loss against the Crockett Bulldogs. They had a few key players out due to COVID and were forced to also cancel their junior varsity game.
“At the end of the day we're not using that as an excuse,” Goode said. We're going to keep pushing forward and practice with the guys that are here. We're going to be tough about it.”
It's not an optimal situation for Elkhart to say the least. Coach Goode's goal during non-district was to “focus on the big picture.”
With four games left the Elks still have time to carve out a map to the playoffs. Their next two games are against teams who currently hold playoff spots in their district.
“It's adversity,” Goode said. “It's hard not to think about the past. You try to give the kids hope towards the future. It's a reason for this. We'll find out what that is later and it'll make the wins a lot more satisfying when we get there.”
Coach Goode understands that success is not always easy, nor is it always fast. It's also not easy vocalizing that to senior players who are playing their final season.
However, it is why players like Wesley Hubbert has stood out this season. Hubbert has shifted from wide receiver to the Elks starting running back.
“He gives 110%,” Goode said. “Even when you're senior year isn't going like you wanted to show that to the younger guys is a big deal. I'm proud of him. He's someone I will always remember. Once this program gets going its kids like that sets the mindset moving forward.”
Junior Chase Walker also received high marks from Goode for his continuous effort during their loss against Crockett.
The road won't get much easier Friday against district leader Diboll. Through two games they've outscored both their district opponents 80-8.
Despite losing 26 players from their 11-1 area finalist team, the Lumberjacks still return defensive line all-state Jeremiah Gums, along with linebacker Landon Dodge, defensive backs Chris Teal and Kobe Clark.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.
