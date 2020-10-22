ELKHART – After a two-week layoff, the Elkhart Elks are geared to take the field against the Trinity Tigers Friday night at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium.
There are a plethora of things for a head coach taking over a new program to worry about and this year COVID-19 was added to that list.
The 2020 football season has been far from normal or traditional. Even more abnormal is for the first time since week one, head coach Luke Goode will have all of his expected players available to take the field Friday.
“We were having to bring up junior varsity kids in our last week or so because of COVID,” Goode said. “When you don't have depth and kids filling roles they haven't played makes it tough on you. We're going to feel a lot more comfortable Friday.”
Running back RJ Moore is expected back this week, along with right tackle Carter Vickery and quarterback Avery Starr.
“The number of young guys that have gotten playing time will give them success down the road,” Goode said. “It's a process. We all want the process to be fast, but what is fast? Sometimes it's immediate and other times it's not. That's the message we have to send to our kids.”
Those additions couldn't come at a better time as the Elks make their final playoff push. Their mission is simple. They must win their final two games, along with Westwood dropping their final two games to have a shot at the postseason.
Trinity Tigers
Record: 3-4, 1-2
Head Coach: Patrick Goodman
Key Players: RB/DB Treylin Goodman, OL Emilio Cleveland, LB/FB Miguel Ruiz, OL/DL Hunter Smith, WR/DB T.J. Jaramillo, TE/DL Andrew Crabtree, ATH Cole Caldwell
Last Meeting: 10/11/2019 – Elkhart 41, Trinity 20
Of course, that goal begins Friday against a Trinity team who has lost two of their past three games. In their two losses against Diboll and Coldspring, they were outscored 81-16.
They were finally able to bounce back with a 28-15 home win against Huntington last week.
An issue that has plagued Elkhart has been run defense. Trinity was held to 47 yards against Coldspring but followed that with a 180-yard game last week. 177 of those yards was earned by Trey Goodman who averaged 9.8 yards per carrying in week eight.
The Tigers will look to employ their run to set up the pass as quarterback Cole Caldwell only needed three completions to total 102 yards and two touchdowns – all three completions going to Jamarian Hall.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.
