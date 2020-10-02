CROCKETT – The Elkhart Elks travel to Crockett Friday for week two of district play against the Bulldogs.
Elkhart is coming off a 28-8 homecoming loss against the Westwood Panthers, while the Bulldogs put up nearly 50 points in their 48-19 district win over Huntington.
Elkhart came out strong and drew first blood against the Panthers. After Elkhart's Conner Walker picked off the first pass throw by Westwood's Coy Elton, Elkhart scored on their sixth play from scrimmage as Wesley Hubert got in the endzone from 13 yards out.
Chase Walker put the Elks up eight on the ensuing two-point conversion. Unfortunately, their offenses struggled from there as the Panthers zoned in on their run-first philosophy. Several unfortunate turnovers resulted in good field position for the Panthers and a swing of momenutm for the visiting team.
Richarch Carrillo got the start at quarterback to open district and will continue behind center as the Elks look to get on track. Carrillo showcased some touch during the game with a nice touch pass to Josh Davis on a fourth-down conversion.
Elkhart's offense showed flashses against the Panthers, but was limited by turnovers – something they look to clean up against a Crockett defense that forced three turnovers against Huntington.
Though the Bulldogs defense has been opportunistic, their biggest chance to win rest on the shoulder of quarterback Jadyn Collins.
The Bulldogs' offense is averaging 31.5 PPG in their wins and 14.5 PPG in their two losses. Collins threw for 204 yards last week and doubled as the team's leading rusher (75). Stopping him will be the key to the Elks securing their first win under head coach Luke Goode.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Crockett.
