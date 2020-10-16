When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Players to watch:
Frankston: Quarterback Brink Bizzell (13-of-23 pass, 197 yards, 3 pass TDs; 13 carries, 148 yards, 2 rush TDs) continues to be the engineer behind Frankston's offense. The Indians returned to action last week after a two-week hiatus. Their offense went from putting up 60 points prior to their layoff to putting up 42 points in their return. Bizzell, along with his usual cast of characters in K.J. Hawkins (11 carries, 98 yards) and Cael Bruno (5 rec, 77 yards, 1 rec TD), has had little trouble putting up points through district. Now, it falls on the defense to create stops for their offense. They're in for a test against a Hawkins offense that has three games of at least 46 points.
Hawkins: QB Zach Conde. RB Kayden Upchurch, OL Buddy Holmes, LB Braden Adams, LB Randall Miller, LB Jeramy Torres, DL/TE John Heter, RB/LB Paeton Smith, RB/DB Braden Northcutt, OL Zach Austin, DL Chris Horn.
Things to know: The Hawks currently sit number on in District 9-2A-I with only one district game played so far. They received a week one district force over Linden-Kildare and are coming off a force win against Big Sandy. Still, they sit 5-0 in their other contest on the season. The Frankston offense versus this Hawkins defense will be the key battle of the night. Hawkins has given up only 13 points in their last four games played and has scored a minimum of 32 points. Adams leads their defense at linebacker as the returning District Newcomer of the Year.
Entering the season Dave Campbell had them as the projected third best team in district.
Up Next: Frankston vs. Union Grove, 10/23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.