Grapeland Sandies (2-0) vs. Normangee Panthers (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Sandies Stadium, Grapeland
Players to watch:
Grapeland: QB BJ Lamb, RB Cadarian Wiley (20 carries, 256 yards, 3 rush TDs), WR/DB Keizion Ashford, WR Riley Murchison, WR Michael Dancer, LB Cooper Sheridan, LB Colten Franklin, DL Lekerian Smith, LB William McClendon
Normangee: QB Mason Handy, WR Izaha Jones, LB/Wr Denton Young, OL/DL Julius Plotts, LB Logan Luna, OL/DL Braylon Cornish, OL/DL Kade Stone, RB Jeremy Johnson. DE Garrette Douga
Things to know: With four weeks left in district play, this game will go a long ways towards deciding the district champion. Grapeland has wins over Alto and Groveton for the first time since 1974, their state championship season. Normangee has beat both Groveton and Leon, to pair with an undefeated streak throughout non-district play. The Panthers average margin of victory has been 27 points as they are giving up an average of 21 points over their last three contests.
They'll put that streak against one of the hottest offenses in 2A. Grapeland's Wiley has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and is currently number one in 2A and number 10 in all classifications in rush yards in Texas according to MaxPreps.
Up Next: Grapeland vs. Centerville, 10/23
