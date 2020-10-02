MABANK – A huge momentum swing in the second half against Kilgore last week has the Palestine Wildcats looking for district win number one Friday against Mabank.
Tied 21-all with six minutes left in the third, the Bulldogs' racked up three touchdowns in three
minutes. The 21-point hole was far too much for the Wildcats to overcome – resulting in a 49-28 defeat in their district opener.
Friday, Palestine faces a Mabank team who also saw a burst of momentum blow the game open in week one against the Lindale Eagles. Mabank trailed 13-7 at the end of the first before a 28-point second quarter widened the gap to 41-14 at the half.
Now both teams enter week two hoping to prevent sliding to 0-2 in the district.
Palestine opened last week with a new wrinkle in their offensive scheme. After the game, Coach Lance Angel addressed his two-quarterback system. "I think they are both equal. JJ had been hurt and De'Myzjean has done a great job.
It doesn’t hurt this team to have two guys that can play quarterback for us. I don’t consider it a quarterback battle. Both can come in and do special things. I’m proud of the way they both played."
Last week, Mabank allowed Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson to throw for 244 yards and five touchdowns. An air raid isn't something to expect from Palestine's offense, but where they can find some advantage is in Mabank's run defense.
In both of their losses, they've given up over 130 yards rushing (187 – Lindale, 140 – Bullard). Despite the loss, Palestine's Jakaryon Conley racked up 141 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns on 25 carries – the most Kilgore had given up to a single rusher all season.
Mabank's loss to Lindale last week marked their fourth consecutive district loss dating back to Oct. 25, 2019. They have allowed at least 37 points in each of their losses with each of those teams have successful days on the ground.
Players to watch: Palestine's Jakaryon Conley and Shedrick Dudley could be in line for big days. The stats of Mabanks' last few district outings support it and coach Angel isn't shy about his team's desire to be physical and run the ball.
Quarterbacks De'Myzjean Martin and Jerrod Walker are continued players to key in with the Wildcats new two-quarterback system. Both combined for over 100 yards passing in a primarily run dominate system. Walker and Dominque Milton teamed up for a 70-yard touchdown pass during the Kilgore game as well. Milton and Elvin Calhoun are notable standouts on the defensive side to watch.
Mabank defensive back Landry Johnson had six interceptions in 2019. Though the Wildcats are averaging six pass attempts a game, Johnson will look to take advantage of the few chances Palestine does take. Linebacker Caleb Goforth is the team's leading tackler and had 111 last season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Mabank.
