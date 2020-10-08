PALESTINE – Head coach Lance Angel described week two's win over Mabank as a “necessary win” for his team moving forward.
After allowing 21 points in the second half against Kilgore in week one, the Wildcats responded by only giving up 13 points against Mabank.
Coupled with another good performance from Palestine's defense was the highest point total the Wildcats had scored all season (42). 278 yards rushing can be contributed to the team's performance, along with their continued usage of their two-quarterback system.
Quarterbacks Dy'Myzean Martin and Jerrod Walker have been at the forefront of the new offensive scheme since it was first employed against Kilgore in week one. Walker had himself a 24-yard touchdown against Mabank, while Martin completed all three of his pass attempts.
“Both young men deserve a chance to play,” Angel said. “There may be a point in the season where one gets the hot hand and plays more. We're going to continue to play this out and if one progresses faster than the other then maybe that'll change.”
The Wildcats will attempt to go for back-to-back district wins Friday against Chapel Hill (1-1). One look and you can see the stat sheet favors what coach Angel and his offense wants to do.
The Bulldogs opened district with a 37-25 win over the Athens Hornets but still allowed 266 total yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
In their 52-6 loss against Lindale last Friday, Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins rushed for 294 yards and five touchdowns.
Chapel Hill fell behind 25-6 at halftime, which allowed the Eagles to control the game and assert their running game.
Palestine's Jakaryon Conley has rushed for 349 yards and six touchdowns through two games of district play.
The Wildcats beat Chapel Hill behind Jeremiah Davis' 184 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 28 carries.
Players to watch: The Wildcats will see another dual-threat quarterback in Chapel Hill's Cameron Ford. Ford has accumulated over 350 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in their two district games. Jordan Ford and Jatavion Watson are the leading tacklers on Chapel Hill's defense. Both have combined for nearly 50 tackles through district play.
It will be senior night for the Wildcats Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Wildcat Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.