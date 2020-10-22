PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers are possibly on the cusp of making their first playoff appearance under head coach Richard Bishop.
With three weeks left in District 9-3A, every game matters for the Panthers. Westwood is currently tied for fourth with the Trinity Tigers following their loss against Diboll last week and Trinity's win over Huntington.
Westwood has games left against Coldspring-Oakhurst (Friday), Trinity, and Huntington. If they win three they're locked into third place. Two of the three get them in fourth place and one win sets up a possible tie between them and two other teams.
With the blueprint set out in front of them, they begin stage one of their journey Friday against Coldspring-Oakursts.
Coldspring-Oakhurst
Record: 5-2, 2-1
Head Coach: Ken Stanley
Key Players: LB/RB Trevor Vaughn, RB Contavious Parker-Harden, LB/RB Eddy Brown, RB Greg Terry, TE/DE Dante Eldridge, OL Haden Richardson
Last Meeting: 11/8/2019 – Coldspring-Oakhurst 61, Westwood 14
Early turnovers forced Westwood into a bad spot last week against first-place Diboll Lumberjacks. An early 22-0 hole forced the Panthers a press a bit against a solid Lumberjacks defense.
The Trojans gave up 34 points to Huntington last time they were on the field. They had a game lined up against Elkhart last week but was given the forced win due to COVID-related matters.
Huntington did find some success through the air with a pair of passing touchdowns in the second half. And though it wasn't a hugely successful day for Westwood's offense last week, Devonte Downie recorded one of his best performances with sex receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown.
The district race towards playoffs is still wide open, but a Westwood win can go a long way towards securing a spot in the postseason.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Panthers Stadium in Palestine.
