PALESTINE – A battle of dynamic offenses highlights the Westwood Panther (1-0) and Crockett Bulldog (2-0) matchup Friday night inside Panther Stadium.
The Panthers enter this game fresh off a bye and averaging 30 points per game through four non-district game and their 28-8 win over Elkhart in week one. The Bulldogs average a little over 35 points per game and have outscored their two district opponents 97-19.
Crockett Bulldogs
Record: 4-2, 2-0
Head Coach: Jimmy Thompson
Key Players: QB Jadyn Collins, RB Keshun Easterling, WR Tyvondrick White, WR Randy Jones, LB Alexander Wallace, LB Demuntreon Bedford
Last Meeting: 11/1/2019 – Crockett 56, Westwood 16
The Bulldogs' biggest strength is the quarterback Jadyn Collins. Collins has thrown for at least 200 yards in his past three outings. He's thrown for four touchdowns in back-to-back games. He didn't do much damage on the ground against Elkhart with only eight yards rushing but did pick up 73 yards the week prior against Huntington. He has been successful throwing to his pass catchers Tyvondrick White and Randy Jones. Jones has 17 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns this season, while White has 11 catches for 308 and four scores.
Westwood's offense has been engineered by quarterback Coy Elton and running back Kylance Parish. In Westwood's past two wins, Elton is 14-of-19 passing for 255 yards and five touchdowns. He's also added 24 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Parish has 22 attempts for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Owens and Devonte Downie have been Elton's primary targets throughout the season as both are big-play threats on the outside to balance with their rushing attack.
Crockett's defense has been just as effective in their four wins on the season. They shutout Elkhart last week and has only allowed 20 points once in their wins. Even in their two losses, they're still only allowing a little over 15 points per game. Alexander Wallace Demuntreon Bedford and Zandric Anderson all reached double-digit tackles last week. Each player also forced a fumble as the defense totaled five force fumbles on the evening.
Westwood's defense is allowing around 24 points per game so far but has been opportunistic through five games. They completely neutralized Elkhart's offense after their first scoring drive and forced a fumble the only other time the Elks reached the RedZone.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Westwood.
