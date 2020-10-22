PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats picked up their third consecutive district win Friday against the Henderson Lions and now are one win away from a second straight playoff appearance.
Being without the support of a band or having minimal support groups on the road has made away games a bit more difficult for teams in 2020. Yet, Palestine is 2-0 on the road in district this year.
Though last week didn't mirror the dominant wins Palestine had over Mabank and Chapel Hill the weeks prior, it spoke to the level of poise this Wildcat team has developed through the first eight weeks.
“It's important to have games like that,” head coach Lance Angel said about their 17-8 win over Henderson. “To be able to play like that and hit a field goal to ice the game is a big deal for us. I'm sure they'll be more games like that down the road.”
That accomplishment has placed them in a position to control their destiny against Athens on homecoming night. The Wildcats are third in District 9-4A and need to win one of their next two games for a playoff berth.
Athens comes into Friday on a three-game losing streak – with two of those losses coming against teams Palestine has already beaten (Chapel Hill, Henderson).
The Hornets lost 35-16 against the Lindale Eagles last week, as well. However, their playoff hopes aren't lost. Wins in their final three games, along with some help from Palestine and Henderson will have Athens in the mix for the final playoff spot.
“It's going to be a great challenge, Angel said. “Coach Harrell does a great job with them. Athens and Palestine have always played great games and I don't expect anything different.”
It will be strength on strength in this week nine matchup. Athens quarterback Tivon Arroyo has been the engineer behind center for the Hornets. He passed for 234 yards and rushed for another 80 last week against Lindale.
He was shut down completely against Henderson but passed for nearly 200 against Chapel Hill. Also, in that game, was senior running back Nathan Sims who ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
On the opposite spectrum, the run defense has been a strength for the Wildcats. They allowed 78 yards to Chapel Hill on 31 attempts. Even in their week one loss to Kilgore, they allowed 125 yards on 19 attempts.
Henderson established some momentum on the ground during their lone scoring drive but was held without a first down throughout the first half.
Leading Palestine's offense has been running backs Jakaryon Conley and Shedrick Dudley. The two, along with they'll dual quarterback system, has helped the Wildcats put up nearly 1,000 yards on the ground during their win streak.
Conley took the majority of the workload with 107 yards rushing on 20 touches after he rushed for 260 yards the week prior.
They'll be matched against a defense that includes linebacker Nathan Sims and defensive end Derek Killingsworth as their anchors.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium in Palestine.
