Coldspring-Oakhurst 35, Westwood 31
PALESTINE - The Westwood Panthers (1-3) were unable to complete their comeback attempt against the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans (3-1) Friday night. The Panthers faced a 28-16 fourth-quarter deficit in this District 9-3A battle.
A Devonte Downie touchdown reception and a one-yard Kylance Parish touchdown run followed by his two-point conversion momentarily gave the Panthers a 31-28 lead with 2:15 remaining in the game.
Unfortunately, the Trojans were able to compile a last ditch scoring effort to take the lead and secure the game.
Tremelle Rhodes also returned to the lineup for the Panthers and had a pair of touchdowns - including an 81-yard run early in the game.
The Panthers travel to Trinity Friday, 10/23.
Frankston 45, Union Grove 34
FRANKSTON - Frankston head coach Paul Gould picked up his 50th win as a head coach behind the Indians 45-34 win over Union Grove Friday.
Frankston quickly jumped out to a 13-0 lead after Clayton Merritt returned a kickoff for a touchdown and KJ Hawkins bulldozed his way into the endzone on the following possession.
Union Grove responded with a scoring drive and two-point conversion to move the score to 13-8.
However, a connection that has dominated this season in Brink Bizzell to Cael Bruno put Frankston up 19-8 with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter.
A Union Grove fumble turned into a scoop-and-score opportunity for Frankston's KJ Hawkins as he sprinted into the endzone to give the Indians a 25-8 lead.
Bizzell got his second touchdown throw of the night when he connected with Kody Loebig late in the third quarter.
Union Grove showed a little bit of fight - rattling off 14 unanswered points until Bizzell and Bruno hooked up again with 10:42 to go in the fourth quarter.
A final K.J. Hawkins touchdown placed a stranglehold on the game as the Indians picked up their second district win.
Frankston travels to play Linden-Kildare Friday, 10/30.
Centerville 38, Grapeland 35
CENTERVILLE - The Grapeland Sandies dropped their second straight district game against the Centerville Tigers Friday. Grapeland now sits 2-2 in district play with one more game against Leon Friday, 10/30.
Italy 49, Cayuga 0
CAYUGA - The Cayuga Wildcats were shutout for the third consecutive game following their 49-0 loss against Italy Friday. The Wildcats travel to Kerens Friday, 10/30, before hosting Axtell in their district finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.