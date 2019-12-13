Palestine 73, Teague 41
FAIRFIELD – The Palestine Wildcats eased pass the Teague Lions in their first taste of tournament action this weekend, 73-41.
Scores by quarter
Palestine – 19, 16, 15, 23
Teague – 4, 6, 10, 21
Palestine's Enoch Fatade led the team with 15 points and seven assists. Ben Wages followed him with 12 points. Eric Carthen had 11 points. Stats from their other tournament games will be posted online as they're submitted. The Wildcats also fell to undefeated Argyle Friday, 58-32. Individual stats were not reported.
P. Ladycats 53, Aubrey 40
BROWNSBORO – The Palestine Ladycats bounced back from their 12-point lost to Grapevine Thursday with a 13-point win over Aubrey. 53-40. A 16-6 fourth-quarter from the Ladycats sealed the game away for them.
Scores by quarter
Palestine – 11, 10, 13, 16
Aubrey – 15, 9, 10, 6
Ja'Mya Reeves led the Ladycats with 14 points. Ma'Shayla Jordan added 10 on the afternoon. Ay'Lashia Fantroy followed her with eight points. The Ladycats will be back in action Saturday for a 10:45 a.m. tipoff against Gladewater.
Sunnyvale 80, W. Panthers 44
BROWNSBORO – The Westwood Panthers took a hard loss Friday against the Sunnyvale Raiders. Mario Black had a team-high 18 points. Jasen Hollingsworth had 12 points. It was the Panthers final game of the tournament. They finished 0-3.
Sandiettes 55, Sunnyvale 46
BROWNSBORO – The Grapeland Sandiettes handed the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders their first loss of the season with a 55-46 victory. The Lady Raiders were 15-0 and ranked number six in Class 4A at the time of Friday's loss.
Scores by quarter
Grapeland – 11, 20, 15, 9
Sunnyvale – 8, 4, 18, 16
Grapeland's Teirra Jones and Kenya Woods each bucketed 15 points. Jessie Payne added in another 12 points.
Troup 28, Frankston 19
FRANKSTON – A slow-paced contest went in favor of Troup, 28-19, as they defeated tournament host Frankston Friday afternoon.
Scores by quarter
Troup – 7, 3, 8, 10
Frankston – 3, 4, 6, 6
Isaiah Allen led the Indians with six points, while Cael Bruno and Jaiden Dillard each contributed four.
Elkhart impresses against Neches
FRANKSTON – The Elkhart Elks and Neches Tigers faced off in the Frankston varsity invitational Friday. The Elks survived an impactful first quarter from the Tigers as they went on to outscore Neches 43-22 in the last three quarters.
Scores by quarter
Elkhart – 12, 14, 16, 13
Neches – 20, 8, 4, 10
Elkhart's Ky Thomas proved to be a problem for Neches in the paint throughout the game. Thomas finished the game with 22 points. He scored eight of the Elk's 13 points in the fourth quarter. Cale Starr splashed home four threes and finished the contest with 18 points. Cade Starr added nine. Neches' Carlos Quistain led the Tigers with 20 points. Aaron Deckard followed with nine, while John Snider had eight. Additional tournamnet results will be posted online as submitted.
Sandies continue winning streak
FRANKSTON – The Grapeland Sandies dominated their first four games of the Frankston tournament by an average margin of victory of 26 points. Grapeland 77, Elkhart 47: BJ Lamb 24 points, Ky Thomas 20 points, Keizion Ashford 15 points
Grapeland 63, Troup 51: Cadarian Wiley 19 points, Lamb 13 points, Deco Bryant 11 points
Grapeland 61, Frankston 45: Wiley 18 points, Ashford 11 points, Lamb 10 points
Grapeland 76, Cross Roads 31: Bryant 15 points, Lamb 10 points
