Elkhart Elk Josh Davis

Elkhart guard Josh Davis initiates the offense Saturday against Fairfield. Davis ended the contest with five points.

 JUWAN LEE

Tyler 77, Palestine 73

TYLER – The Palestine Wildcats took the Tyler Lions into overtime Friday before eventually falling, 77-73.

Dreyon Barrett led his team 19 points points – his third consecutive game being the team's leading scorer since returning to the starting lineup.

DeWaylen Lewis and Elvin Calhoun had effective days in the low post with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Teague 76, Westwood 58

TEAGUE – The Westwood Panthers dropped to 0-2 in district play following their 76-58 loss against the Teague Lions Friday.

Quarter Breakdown

Teague – 24 | 22 | 16 | 14

Westwood – 16 | 13 | 12 | 17

Westwood Scorers:

  • JaCory Furr 18 points
  • Brody McLelland 18 points
  • Devonte Downie 12 points

Fairfield 70, Elkhart 23

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were outmatched Saturday by the Fairfield Eagles as they fell, 70-23.

Quarter Breakdown

Fairfield – 11 | 18 | 28 | 13

Elkhart – 8 | 5 | 5 | 5

Elkhart Scorers:

  • Cale Starr 6 points
  • Josh Davis 5 points

Timpson 61, Frankston 59

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians couldn't complete their fourth-quarter rally as they fell by two, 61-59, to the Timpson Bears Friday.

Quarter Breakdown

Timpson – 11 | 15 | 23 | 12

Frankston – 12 | 13 | 16 | 18

Frankston Scorers

  • Brink Bizzell 17 points
  • KJ Hawkins 13 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 11 points

