Tyler 77, Palestine 73
TYLER – The Palestine Wildcats took the Tyler Lions into overtime Friday before eventually falling, 77-73.
Dreyon Barrett led his team 19 points points – his third consecutive game being the team's leading scorer since returning to the starting lineup.
DeWaylen Lewis and Elvin Calhoun had effective days in the low post with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Teague 76, Westwood 58
TEAGUE – The Westwood Panthers dropped to 0-2 in district play following their 76-58 loss against the Teague Lions Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Teague – 24 | 22 | 16 | 14
Westwood – 16 | 13 | 12 | 17
Westwood Scorers:
- JaCory Furr 18 points
- Brody McLelland 18 points
- Devonte Downie 12 points
Fairfield 70, Elkhart 23
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were outmatched Saturday by the Fairfield Eagles as they fell, 70-23.
Quarter Breakdown
Fairfield – 11 | 18 | 28 | 13
Elkhart – 8 | 5 | 5 | 5
Elkhart Scorers:
- Cale Starr 6 points
- Josh Davis 5 points
Timpson 61, Frankston 59
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians couldn't complete their fourth-quarter rally as they fell by two, 61-59, to the Timpson Bears Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Timpson – 11 | 15 | 23 | 12
Frankston – 12 | 13 | 16 | 18
Frankston Scorers
- Brink Bizzell 17 points
- KJ Hawkins 13 points
- Caleb Ramsey 11 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.