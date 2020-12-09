Chapel Hill 58, Palestine 43
CHAPEL HILL -- In a road game at Chapel Hill on Tuesday night, the Palestine Wildcats fell 58-43 to the Bulldogs. Assistant Coach Tracy Cooper was at the helm, as Head Coach JJ Johnson sits out a COVID quarantine.
Quarter Breakdown
Chapel Hill – 16 | 11 | 10 | 21
Palestine – 5 | 11 | 10 | 17
Palestine Scorers:
- Taj'Shawn Wilson 12 points
- KJ Barrett 9 points
Pineywoods Community Academy 53, Westwood 51
LUFKIN – The Westwood Panthers couldn't complete the fourth-quarter comeback against the PCA Timerbwolves Tuesday night as they fell 53-51.
Quarter Breakdown
PCA – 14 | 11 | 15 | 13
Westwood – 11 | 12 | 10 | 18
Westwood Scorers:
- Devonte Downie 19 points
- Aaron Johnson 12 points
- JaCory Furr 10 points
Grapeland 76, Elkhart 35
ELKHART – The Grapeland Sandies rolled past the Elkhart Elks Tuesday night behind a big scoring night from Keizion Ashford and BJ Lamb, 76-35.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 17 | 18 | 14 | 27
Elkhart – 12 | 7 | 9 | 7
Grapeland Scorers:
- Keizion Ashford 22 points
- BJ Lamb 18 points
- Johnny Lamb 11 points
Elkhart Scorers:
- RJ Moore 12 points
- Cale Starr 11 points
Huntington 54, Frankston 49
FRANKSTON – The Franksotn Indians were unable to battle back from a 22-point first half deficit as they fell 54-49 to the Huntington Red Devils.
Quarter Breakdown
Huntington – 16 | 19 | 9 | 10
Frankston – 9 | 10 | 12 | 18
Frankston Scorers:
- Cael Bruno 23 points
- KJ Hawkins 13 points
Cayuga 77, Oakwood 39
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats won their second straight game after blowing past the Oakwood Panthers 77-39 at home Tuesday night.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 21 | 25 | 12 | 19
Oakwood – 9 | 9 | 9 | 12
Cayuga Scorers
- Charles Carroll 19 points
- Spencer Calcote 13 points
- Chase Hearrell 12 points
- Kirby Murray 12 points
Oakwood Scorers
- Galton Winston 16 points
- Isaiah Jacobs 12 points
New Summerfield 60, Neches 59
NEW SUMMERFIELD – The Neches Tigers took their third loss after being edged out, 60-59, to the New Summerfield Hornets.
Quarter Breakdown
NS – 15 | 11 | 18 | 16
Neches – 21 | 19 | 6 | 13
Neches Scorers:
- John Snider 16 points
- JT Rives 15 points
- Jase Kincade 10 points
