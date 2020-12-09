Grapeland Sandies
Chapel Hill 58, Palestine 43

CHAPEL HILL -- In a road game at Chapel Hill on Tuesday night, the Palestine Wildcats fell 58-43 to the Bulldogs.   Assistant Coach Tracy Cooper was at the helm, as Head Coach JJ Johnson sits out a COVID quarantine. 

Quarter Breakdown

Chapel Hill – 16 | 11 | 10 | 21

Palestine – 5 | 11 | 10 | 17

Palestine Scorers:

  • Taj'Shawn Wilson 12 points
  • KJ Barrett 9 points

Pineywoods Community Academy 53, Westwood 51

LUFKIN – The Westwood Panthers couldn't complete the fourth-quarter comeback against the PCA Timerbwolves Tuesday night as they fell 53-51.

Quarter Breakdown

PCA – 14 | 11 | 15 | 13

Westwood – 11 | 12 | 10 | 18

Westwood Scorers:

  • Devonte Downie 19 points
  • Aaron Johnson 12 points
  • JaCory Furr 10 points

Grapeland 76, Elkhart 35

ELKHART – The Grapeland Sandies rolled past the Elkhart Elks Tuesday night behind a big scoring night from Keizion Ashford and BJ Lamb, 76-35.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 17 | 18 | 14 | 27

Elkhart – 12 | 7 | 9 | 7

Grapeland Scorers:

  • Keizion Ashford 22 points
  • BJ Lamb 18 points
  • Johnny Lamb 11 points

Elkhart Scorers:

  • RJ Moore 12 points
  • Cale Starr 11 points

Huntington 54, Frankston 49

FRANKSTON – The Franksotn Indians were unable to battle back from a 22-point first half deficit as they fell 54-49 to the Huntington Red Devils.

Quarter Breakdown

Huntington – 16 | 19 | 9 | 10

Frankston – 9 | 10 | 12 | 18

Frankston Scorers:

  • Cael Bruno 23 points
  • KJ Hawkins 13 points

Cayuga 77, Oakwood 39

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats won their second straight game after blowing past the Oakwood Panthers 77-39 at home Tuesday night.

Quarter Breakdown

Cayuga – 21 | 25 | 12 | 19

Oakwood – 9 | 9 | 9 | 12

Cayuga Scorers

  • Charles Carroll 19 points
  • Spencer Calcote 13 points
  • Chase Hearrell 12 points
  • Kirby Murray 12 points

Oakwood Scorers

  • Galton Winston 16 points
  • Isaiah Jacobs 12 points

New Summerfield 60, Neches 59

NEW SUMMERFIELD – The Neches Tigers took their third loss after being edged out, 60-59, to the New Summerfield Hornets.

Quarter Breakdown

NS – 15 | 11 | 18 | 16

Neches – 21 | 19 | 6 | 13

Neches Scorers:

  • John Snider 16 points
  • JT Rives 15 points
  • Jase Kincade 10 points

