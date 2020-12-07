Palestine Wildcats
JUWAN LEE

Mabank 45, Palestine 42

PALESTINE – A close non-district affair didn't fall in favor of the Palestine Wildcats as they fell at home Saturday, 45-42 to the Mabank Panthers.

Quarter Breakdown

Mabank – 13 | 9 | 10 | 13

Palestine – 9 | 7 | 12 |14

Palestine Scorers:

  • Jarrod Walker 12 points
  • Elvin Calhoun 11 points

The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Chapel Hill Tuesday night.

Onalaksa 55, Elkhart 46

ELKHART – Missed scoring opportunities for the Elkhart Elks resulted in a nine-point lost for them against Onalaska Saturday afternoon.

Quarter Breakdown

Onalaska – 13 | 12 | 8 | 22

Elkhart – 6 | 11 | 16 | 13

Elkhart Scorers

  • RJ Moore 18 points
  • Cale Starr 12 points
  • Josh Davis 11 points

Elkhart is scheduled to host the Grapeland Sandies Tuesday evening.

Grapeland 67, Alpha Omega Acadmey 55

HUNTSVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies improved to 6-0 following their 67-55 win over AOA Lions Saturday.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 26 | 13 | 6 | 22

AOA – 11 | 10 | 15 | 19

Grapeland Scorers:

  • BJ Lamb 20 points
  • Cadarian Wiley 19 points
  • Keizion Ashofrd 11 points
  • Omarian Wiley 11 points

The Sandies will travel to Elkhart Tuesday.

Frankston 45, New Summerfield 31

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians continue to find their footing after a two-week break as they defeated New Summerfield 45-31 Saturday.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 26 (1st half) | 12 | 7

NS – 13 (1st half) | 2 | 16

Frankston Scorers:

  • Cael Bruno 27 points

Frankston travels to Huntington Tuesday.

Other Game Scores:

  • Cayuga 73, Blooming Grove 61

