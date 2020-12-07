Mabank 45, Palestine 42
PALESTINE – A close non-district affair didn't fall in favor of the Palestine Wildcats as they fell at home Saturday, 45-42 to the Mabank Panthers.
Quarter Breakdown
Mabank – 13 | 9 | 10 | 13
Palestine – 9 | 7 | 12 |14
Palestine Scorers:
- Jarrod Walker 12 points
- Elvin Calhoun 11 points
The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Chapel Hill Tuesday night.
Onalaksa 55, Elkhart 46
ELKHART – Missed scoring opportunities for the Elkhart Elks resulted in a nine-point lost for them against Onalaska Saturday afternoon.
Quarter Breakdown
Onalaska – 13 | 12 | 8 | 22
Elkhart – 6 | 11 | 16 | 13
Elkhart Scorers
- RJ Moore 18 points
- Cale Starr 12 points
- Josh Davis 11 points
Elkhart is scheduled to host the Grapeland Sandies Tuesday evening.
Grapeland 67, Alpha Omega Acadmey 55
HUNTSVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies improved to 6-0 following their 67-55 win over AOA Lions Saturday.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 26 | 13 | 6 | 22
AOA – 11 | 10 | 15 | 19
Grapeland Scorers:
- BJ Lamb 20 points
- Cadarian Wiley 19 points
- Keizion Ashofrd 11 points
- Omarian Wiley 11 points
The Sandies will travel to Elkhart Tuesday.
Frankston 45, New Summerfield 31
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians continue to find their footing after a two-week break as they defeated New Summerfield 45-31 Saturday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 26 (1st half) | 12 | 7
NS – 13 (1st half) | 2 | 16
Frankston Scorers:
- Cael Bruno 27 points
Frankston travels to Huntington Tuesday.
Other Game Scores:
- Cayuga 73, Blooming Grove 61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.