Palestine's Taj'Shawn Wilson dribbles the ball up the court against the Kilgore Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Palestine 53, Kilgore 51

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats open their season with a narrow win over the Kilgore Bulldogs, at home, 53-51, Tueesday night.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 16 | 14 | 15 | 16

Kilgore – 15 | 9 | 13 | 24

Palestine's Scorers:

  • Elvin Calhoun 16 points
  • Chris Bryant 12 points

Westwood 48, Frankston 31

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers captured a 17-point victory over the Frankston Indians Tuesday behind stout defensive play in the second and third quarters, 48-31.

Quarter Breakdown

Westwood – 11 | 11| 19 | 7

Frankston – 12 | 4 | 4 | 11

Westwood's Scorers:

  • Devonte Downie 18 points
  • Brody McLelland 13 points
  • Aaron Johnson 12 points

Frankston's Scorers:

  • Caleb Ramsey 6 points
  • Benton Allen 4 points

Wells 63, Elkhart 55

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks nearly completed a second-half comeback at Tuesday night against Wells. The Elks fell 63-55 in overtime.

Quarter breakdown

Wells – 15 | 15 | 12 | 8 | 13

Elkhart – 9| 6 | 15 | 20 | 5

Individual stats were not provided.

Grapeland 66, Trinity 56

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday against the Trinity Tigers, 66-56.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 18 | 15 | 17 | 16

Trinity – 12 | 22 | 12 | 10

Grapeland's Scorers:

  • Cadarian Wiley 18 points
  • Keizion Ashford 16 points
  • BJ Lamb 16 points

Neches 61, ETX Archers 43

NECHES – The Neches Tigers captured their first win of the season in a 61-43 victory over the East Texas Archers.

Neches's Scorers:

  • John Snider 16 points
  • Michael Barrett 14 points

Other Area Scores:

  • Scurry-Rosser 56, Cayuga 36

