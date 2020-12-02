Palestine 53, Kilgore 51
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats open their season with a narrow win over the Kilgore Bulldogs, at home, 53-51, Tueesday night.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 16 | 14 | 15 | 16
Kilgore – 15 | 9 | 13 | 24
Palestine's Scorers:
- Elvin Calhoun 16 points
- Chris Bryant 12 points
Westwood 48, Frankston 31
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers captured a 17-point victory over the Frankston Indians Tuesday behind stout defensive play in the second and third quarters, 48-31.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 11 | 11| 19 | 7
Frankston – 12 | 4 | 4 | 11
Westwood's Scorers:
- Devonte Downie 18 points
- Brody McLelland 13 points
- Aaron Johnson 12 points
Frankston's Scorers:
- Caleb Ramsey 6 points
- Benton Allen 4 points
Wells 63, Elkhart 55
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks nearly completed a second-half comeback at Tuesday night against Wells. The Elks fell 63-55 in overtime.
Quarter breakdown
Wells – 15 | 15 | 12 | 8 | 13
Elkhart – 9| 6 | 15 | 20 | 5
Individual stats were not provided.
Grapeland 66, Trinity 56
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday against the Trinity Tigers, 66-56.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 18 | 15 | 17 | 16
Trinity – 12 | 22 | 12 | 10
Grapeland's Scorers:
- Cadarian Wiley 18 points
- Keizion Ashford 16 points
- BJ Lamb 16 points
Neches 61, ETX Archers 43
NECHES – The Neches Tigers captured their first win of the season in a 61-43 victory over the East Texas Archers.
Neches's Scorers:
- John Snider 16 points
- Michael Barrett 14 points
Other Area Scores:
- Scurry-Rosser 56, Cayuga 36
