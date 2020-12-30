Martin Mills 54, Palestine 49
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats hosted Martin Mills, a talented 2A team ranked #1 in State, on Monday afternoon. It was anyone's game in the first half, but several third-quarter turnovers by PHS contributed to a 12-point Mustang lead going into the final stanza.
Palestine finally hit their stride late in the game. Junior Dreyon Barrett opened the quarter with a mighty dunk that inspired a ten-point run by the Wildcat offense. PHS outscored their opponent 18-12 in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs held on for the win, 54-49.
Barrett led his team with 22 points, including three slams and 6-of-6 at the free throw line.
Coach J.J. Johnson offered his summation after the game. "We started a little slow, maybe because of the break, and with the pandemic we had two out today. [Martin Mills] is a good team with about three state championships, and I knew it was going to be a good test for us. There are things we've got to get better at: turnover-wise,and starting the game a lot faster. We're trying to get better day by day."
The Wildcats' next outing is this Wednesday against Van, here at Palestine High with freshmen, JV and Varsity games, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Westwood 63, Kerens 61
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers returned from holiday break with a needed close win over Kerens Tuesday, 63-61.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 13 | 18 | 20 | 12
Kerens – 6 | 21 | 15 | 20
Westwood Scorers:
- Devonte Downie 25 points
- JaCory Furr 15 points
- Aaron Johnson 11 points
Elkhart 65, Jewett Leon 52
LEON – The Elkhart Elks got back in the win column Tuesday with a 65-52 win over Jewett Leon.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 8 | 15 | 17 | 25
Jewett Leon – 9 | 15 | 15 | 13
Elkhart Scorers:
- Cale Starr 27 points
- Josh Davis 17 points
- Wyett Thomas 9 points
Grapeland 68, Flatonia 66
FLATONIA – The Grapeland Sandies captured their ninth victory on the season by edging out Flatonia out, 68-66, in their first game back from the holiday break.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 19 | 13 | 23 | 13
FLATONIA – 22 | 8 | 21 | 15
Grapeland Scorers:
- BJ Lamb 21 points
- Keizion Ashford 21 points
- Cadarian Wiley 10 points
