PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers secured a 49-42 win over the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs Tuesday behind a double-double from Aaron Johnson.
Johnson needed a 13-point, 15-rebound effort to hold off the Bulldogs from a possible fourth-quarter comeback. Westwood held a 35-19 lead entering the final quarter. Missed shots from Westwood and quick points in transition from Corrigan amounted to a 9-0 run that cut the lead to six with under four minutes left in the game.
“We had to put some guys in spots they hadn't been in in practice,” head coach Cris Cole said. Some guys at the top of our rotation didn't play tonight so we had to improvise. But we competed and played through all our improvisions.”
Clutch efforts from Kylance Parish, who had four points, a steal and an assists dwon the stretch, and Devonte Downie – who also scored four fourth-quarter points – kept the Bulldogs at bay.
Brody Mclleland finished the game as the second leading scorer with 12 points, while also recording five steals on the night – two of those coming in the fourth quaeter.
Samuel Alade finished as the team's second-leading rebounder with 11. He also contributed four points and two steals.
The Panthers will travel to play Neches Friday,
Tuesday Night Scores:
Elkhart 46, Cross Roads 42
MALAKOFF – The Elkhart Elks opened their season with a 46-42 win over the Cross Roads Bobcats behind a 21-point night from Josh Davis and 14 points from Cale Starr.
A solid second-half allowed the Elks to overcome a 30-25 halftime deficit. They held Cross roads to two points in the third quarter before outscoring them 14-10 in the final quarter.
Elkhart will travel to Huntington Friday.
Editor's Note:
- Cayuga's game against Teague was cancelled.
- Neches game against Gary has been moved to Thursday.
