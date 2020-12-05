Rusk 76, Westwood 52
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell at home Friday, 76-52, to the Rusk Eagles.
Quarter Breakdown
Rusk – 18 | 20 | 22 | 16
Westwood – 11 | 11 | 17 | 13
Westwood Scorers
- Devonte Downie 23 points
- JaCory Furr 12 points
Grapeland 47, Mabank 39
MABANK – The Grapeland Sandies remain undefeated with a 47-39 win over the Mabank Panthers thanks to three scorers reaching double digits.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 7 | 14 | 11 | 15
Mabank – 11 | 16 | 5 | 7
Grapeland Scorers
- BJ Lamb 14 points
- Riley Murchison 12 points
- Keizion Ashofrd 12 points
Updates forthcoming for:
- Palestine vs. Midlothian Heritage
- Neches vs. Cumberland Academy
Cancelled Games:
- Elkhart vs. Brownsboro
- Frankston vs. Slocum
- Cayuga vs. Itasca
