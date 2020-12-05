Westwood Panthers
JUWAN LEE

Rusk 76, Westwood 52

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell at home Friday, 76-52, to the Rusk Eagles.

Quarter Breakdown

Rusk – 18 | 20 | 22 | 16

Westwood – 11 | 11 | 17 | 13

Westwood Scorers

  • Devonte Downie 23 points
  • JaCory Furr 12 points

Grapeland 47, Mabank 39

MABANK – The Grapeland Sandies remain undefeated with a 47-39 win over the Mabank Panthers thanks to three scorers reaching double digits.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 7 | 14 | 11 | 15

Mabank – 11 | 16 | 5 | 7

Grapeland Scorers

  • BJ Lamb 14 points
  • Riley Murchison 12 points
  • Keizion Ashofrd 12 points

Updates forthcoming for: 

  • Palestine vs. Midlothian Heritage
  • Neches vs. Cumberland Academy

Cancelled Games:

  • Elkhart vs. Brownsboro
  • Frankston vs. Slocum
  • Cayuga vs. Itasca

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you