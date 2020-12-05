Huntington Lady Devils 67, Westwood 15
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fells at home Friday night, 67-15, to the Lady Devils. The Lady Panthers will begin district play Tuesday night, on the road, against the Buffalo Lady Bison.
Italy 53, Elkhart 36
ITALY – The Elkhart Lady Elks fell in their preseason finale, 53-36, to Italy Friday night.
The Lady Elks held a six points lead after the first quarter and maintained their competiveness until Brandi Cain picked up her fourth foul with five minutes to go in the third quarter, head coach David Wooldridge informed the Herald Press.
(Lady Elks statkepper inputed the wrong stats during the game, so therefore individual stats were not available).
The Lady Elks open district play Tuesday, at home, against Franklin.
Frankston 46, Slocum 43
SLOCUM – The Frankston Maidens picked up their second consecutive win since returing from a two-week quarantine over the Slocum Lady Mustangs Friday, 46-43.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 11 | 12 | 7 | 11
Slocum – 8 | 13 | 10 | 12
Frankston's Scorers
- Tia Billingsly 11 points
- Kelsey Sexton 9 points
- Brianna Looney 8 points
Slocum's Scorers
- Marlee Lasiter 15 points
- Libby Kessel 14 points
- Julie Neal 6 points
Neches 51, Cumberland Academy 18
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers got back on track Friday night with a dominant victory over Cumberland Academy, 51-18.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 15 | 14 | 12 | 10
CA – 6 | 3 | 2 | 7
