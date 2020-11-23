Malakoff 62, Elkhart 17
MALAKOFF – The Elkhart Lady Elks fell to the Malakoff Lady Tigers Friday, 62-17, behind a sizable first-half hole they were unable to recover from.
Malakoff was able to get out on the Lady Elks 17-4 in the first quarter. Malakoff's defense was smothering as Brandi Cain was the responsible for all four of Elkhart's first-quarter points.
Attention quickly turned to her in the second qaurter as Cain was held scoreless. Kassidy Thomas was able to score two second-quarter points to go along with a pair of Haley Stiff free throws.
Still, the Lady Elks trailed 33-8 at halftime.
Elkhart only scored nine second-half points with Cain providing six of those points.
The Lady Elks travel to Neches today.
