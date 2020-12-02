Palestine 67, Van 44
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats opened their 2020 campaign with a dominate 67-44 win over the Van Lady Vandals Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 19 | 15 | 26 | 7
Van – 9 | 18 | 6 | 11
Palestine's Scorers:
- Aylasia Fantroy 20 points
- Ja'Mya Reeves 16 points
Lovelady 69, Elkhart 21
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks dropped their third consecutive game Tuesday, 69-21, to Lovelady at home.
Quarter Breakdown
Lovelady – 13 | 16 | 13 | 17
Elkhart – 4 | 8 | 5 | 4
Individual stats were not reported.
Frankston 47, Troup 36
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens returned to the court after being quarantined for two weeks to pick up a 47-36 win over Troup.
Frankston's Scorers:
- Tia Billingsly 18 points
- Abbie Ramsey 15 points
Other Area Scores:
- Central Pollok 60, Neches 43
