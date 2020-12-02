Palestine Ladycats

Palestine's Ay'Lasia Fantroy (4) and Ja'Mya Reeves (11) combined for 36 points Tuesday night in their dominant victory over Van.

 JUWAN LEE

Palestine 67, Van 44

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats opened their 2020 campaign with a dominate 67-44 win over the Van Lady Vandals Tuesday.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 19 | 15 | 26 | 7

Van – 9 | 18 | 6 | 11

Palestine's Scorers:

  • Aylasia Fantroy 20 points
  • Ja'Mya Reeves 16 points

Lovelady 69, Elkhart 21

ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks dropped their third consecutive game Tuesday, 69-21, to Lovelady at home.

Quarter Breakdown

Lovelady – 13 | 16 | 13 | 17

Elkhart – 4 | 8 | 5 | 4

Individual stats were not reported.

Frankston 47, Troup 36

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens returned to the court after being quarantined for two weeks to pick up a 47-36 win over Troup.

Frankston's Scorers:

  • Tia Billingsly 18 points
  • Abbie Ramsey 15 points

Other Area Scores:

  • Central Pollok 60, Neches 43

