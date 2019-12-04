Myah Crutcher
Juwan Lee

CENTERVILLE – A pair of area teams in the Palestine Ladycats and Cayuga Ladycats travel to Centerville Thursday for their varsity girls basketball tournament.

The 16-team tournament has been divided into four pools and is listed as follows:

Pool A: Centerville (17th ranked, 2A), Teague, Kerens (15th ranked, 2A), Trinity

Pool B: Palestine, Hearne, Normangee, Hitchcock

Pool C: Mexia, Cayuga, Marlin (21st ranked, 2A), Iola

Pool D: Troy, Madisonville, Buffalo (18th ranked, 3A), Leon

(Rankings come from TABC)

Palestine has one Thursday matchup against the Normangee Lady Panthers (4-1) at 11 a.m. inside the junior high gymnasium.

Cayuga will start their Thursday with an 8 a.m. matchup against the Iola Lady Bulldogs in the junior high gym before battling Marling at 12:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

Thursday games (HS Gym):

Buffalo v. Leon, 8 a.m.

Madisonville v. Troy, 9:30 a.m.

Centerville v. Kerens, 11 a.m.

Marlin v. Cayuga, 12:30 p.m.

Iola v. Mexia, 2 p.m.

Teague v. Trinity, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday games (JH Gym):

Cayuga v. Iola, 8 a.m.

Mexia v. Marlin, 9:30 a.m.

Palestine v. Normangee, 11 a.m.

Troy v. Buffalo. 12:30 p.m.

Leon v. Madisonville, 2 p.m.

Hearne v. Hitchcock, 3:30 p.m.

