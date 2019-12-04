CENTERVILLE – A pair of area teams in the Palestine Ladycats and Cayuga Ladycats travel to Centerville Thursday for their varsity girls basketball tournament.
The 16-team tournament has been divided into four pools and is listed as follows:
Pool A: Centerville (17th ranked, 2A), Teague, Kerens (15th ranked, 2A), Trinity
Pool B: Palestine, Hearne, Normangee, Hitchcock
Pool C: Mexia, Cayuga, Marlin (21st ranked, 2A), Iola
Pool D: Troy, Madisonville, Buffalo (18th ranked, 3A), Leon
(Rankings come from TABC)
Palestine has one Thursday matchup against the Normangee Lady Panthers (4-1) at 11 a.m. inside the junior high gymnasium.
Cayuga will start their Thursday with an 8 a.m. matchup against the Iola Lady Bulldogs in the junior high gym before battling Marling at 12:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Thursday games (HS Gym):
Buffalo v. Leon, 8 a.m.
Madisonville v. Troy, 9:30 a.m.
Centerville v. Kerens, 11 a.m.
Marlin v. Cayuga, 12:30 p.m.
Iola v. Mexia, 2 p.m.
Teague v. Trinity, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday games (JH Gym):
Cayuga v. Iola, 8 a.m.
Mexia v. Marlin, 9:30 a.m.
Palestine v. Normangee, 11 a.m.
Troy v. Buffalo. 12:30 p.m.
Leon v. Madisonville, 2 p.m.
Hearne v. Hitchcock, 3:30 p.m.
