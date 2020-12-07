Palestine Ladycats
JUWAN LEE

Palestine 68, Troup 26

TROUP – The Palestine Ladycats secured another dominant win Saturday in a 68-26 demolition of the Troup Lady Tigers.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 19 | 16 | 21 | 12

Troup | 9 | 3 | 0 | 14

Palestine Scorers:

  • Ja'Mya Reeves 17 points
  • Ay'lasia Fantory 17 points
  • Coriann Hudson 15 points

The Ladycats are scheduled for a non-district home match at against Whitehouse Tuesday.

Frankston 45, Neches 42

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens extended their win streak to three following Saturday's 45-42 win over the Neches Lady Tigers.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 12 | 15 | 9 | 9

Neches – 6 | 13 | 11 | 12

Frankston Scorers:

  • Abbie Ramsey 21 points
  • Tia Billingsly 14 points

Neches Scorers:

  • Kacie Kimbrough 13 points
  • Emily Hill 9 points

The Maidens have a scheduled off-day Tuesday. Neches travels to New Summerfield.

