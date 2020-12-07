Palestine 68, Troup 26
TROUP – The Palestine Ladycats secured another dominant win Saturday in a 68-26 demolition of the Troup Lady Tigers.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 19 | 16 | 21 | 12
Troup | 9 | 3 | 0 | 14
Palestine Scorers:
- Ja'Mya Reeves 17 points
- Ay'lasia Fantory 17 points
- Coriann Hudson 15 points
The Ladycats are scheduled for a non-district home match at against Whitehouse Tuesday.
Frankston 45, Neches 42
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens extended their win streak to three following Saturday's 45-42 win over the Neches Lady Tigers.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 12 | 15 | 9 | 9
Neches – 6 | 13 | 11 | 12
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 21 points
- Tia Billingsly 14 points
Neches Scorers:
- Kacie Kimbrough 13 points
- Emily Hill 9 points
The Maidens have a scheduled off-day Tuesday. Neches travels to New Summerfield.
