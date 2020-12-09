Palestine Ladycats
JUWAN LEE

Palestine 57, Whitehouse 32

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats grabbed their third consecutive victory following their 57-32 win over the Whitehouse Ladycats Tuesday.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 14 | 17 | 18 | 8

Whitehouse – 10 | 2 | 11 | 9

Palestine Scorers:

  • Ay'Lasia Fantroy 16 points
  • Ja'Mya Reeves 9 points
  • Myah Crutcher 9 points
  • Coriann Hudson 9 points

Buffalo 60, Westwood 24

BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers opened their District 20-3A scheduled with a 60-24 lost to the Buffalo Lady Bison.

Franklin 66, Elkhart 25

ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks were outmatched in their district opener 66-25 to the Franklin Lady Lions.

Quarter Breakdown

Franklin – 20 | 24 | 6 | 16

Elkhart – 4 | 3 | 5 | 13

Elkhart Scorers

  • Haleigh Chapin 7 points
  • Taylor Teems 7 points

Central Heights 49, Frankston 40

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens lost 49-40 to Central Heights Tuesday behind a 16-point quarter Lady Blue Devils.

Quarter Breakdown

Central Heights – 12 | 7 | 14 | 16

Frankston – 15 | 12 | 6 | 7

Frankston Scorers

  • Abbie Ramsey 19 points

Rains 65, Grapeland 48

RAINS – The Grapeland Sandiettes took their third loss Tuesday night, 65-48, to the Rains Ladycats.

Quarter Breakdown

Rains – 19 | 15 | 14 | 17

Grapeland – 15 | 10 | 14 | 9

Grapeland Scorers:

  • Teira Jones 19 points
  • Mary Jane 15 points

Neches 62, Apple Springs 15

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers opened district play with a dominant 62-15 win over Apple Springs.

Neches Scorers:

  • Kacie Kimbrough 13 points
  • Emily Hill 12 points
  • Mallory Main 12 points

