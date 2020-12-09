Palestine 57, Whitehouse 32
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats grabbed their third consecutive victory following their 57-32 win over the Whitehouse Ladycats Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 14 | 17 | 18 | 8
Whitehouse – 10 | 2 | 11 | 9
Palestine Scorers:
- Ay'Lasia Fantroy 16 points
- Ja'Mya Reeves 9 points
- Myah Crutcher 9 points
- Coriann Hudson 9 points
Buffalo 60, Westwood 24
BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers opened their District 20-3A scheduled with a 60-24 lost to the Buffalo Lady Bison.
Franklin 66, Elkhart 25
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks were outmatched in their district opener 66-25 to the Franklin Lady Lions.
Quarter Breakdown
Franklin – 20 | 24 | 6 | 16
Elkhart – 4 | 3 | 5 | 13
Elkhart Scorers
- Haleigh Chapin 7 points
- Taylor Teems 7 points
Central Heights 49, Frankston 40
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens lost 49-40 to Central Heights Tuesday behind a 16-point quarter Lady Blue Devils.
Quarter Breakdown
Central Heights – 12 | 7 | 14 | 16
Frankston – 15 | 12 | 6 | 7
Frankston Scorers
- Abbie Ramsey 19 points
Rains 65, Grapeland 48
RAINS – The Grapeland Sandiettes took their third loss Tuesday night, 65-48, to the Rains Ladycats.
Quarter Breakdown
Rains – 19 | 15 | 14 | 17
Grapeland – 15 | 10 | 14 | 9
Grapeland Scorers:
- Teira Jones 19 points
- Mary Jane 15 points
Neches 62, Apple Springs 15
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers opened district play with a dominant 62-15 win over Apple Springs.
Neches Scorers:
- Kacie Kimbrough 13 points
- Emily Hill 12 points
- Mallory Main 12 points
